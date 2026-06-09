From Nataša Pirc Musar, President of the Republic of Slovenia

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the people of the Republic of Slovenia and in my own name, I would like to offer my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I am very pleased with the constructive and friendly relations that our two nations have steadily built. I am confident that we will continue to deepen our bilateral ties in all areas of mutual interest and further promote cooperation across a wide range of sectors.

As both Slovenia and Azerbaijan remain committed to international stability and sustainable development, I believe that our cooperation within the framework of the broader European and international community will grow even stronger.

I highly value your ongoing efforts toward establishing peace, stability, and good relations in the South Caucasus region, and I wish you every success.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Nataša Pirc Musar

President of the Republic of Slovenia