From Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik, Director-General of ICESCO

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and on my own behalf, I am pleased to extend to You my warmest congratulations on the occasion of the 28 May Republic Day, a day that holds a singular place in the history of Your great nation and in the collective memory of the Azerbaijani people.

ICESCO has been privileged to count Azerbaijan among its most steadfast partners. The constant support and constructive engagement that Your Excellency has extended to our Organization over the years have made a genuine difference in how it is perceived across the Islamic world.

On this joyous occasion, I wish Your Excellency and the people of Azerbaijan continued strength, prosperity, and pride in all that this remarkable nation has built and continues to build.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration and esteem.

Most respectfully,

Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik

Director-General of ICESCO