From Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of the Republic of Singapore

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the special occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, it gives me great pleasure to convey, on behalf of the people of Singapore, to Your Excellency and your people, our warmest congratulations and heartfelt wishes for the continued peace, progress, and prosperity of your country.

Sincerely,

Tharman Shanmugaratnam

President of the Republic of Singapore