Gakh hosts regional meeting on agricultural development of Sheki-Zagatala economic region

Gakh, June 23, AZERTAC

A regional meeting to discuss the “State Program for the Development of Agricultural, Fisheries and Aquaculture Production and Processing Sectors in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026–2030,” approved by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated May 25, 2026, was held today in the Sheki-Zagatala Economic Region.

According to AZERTAC's regional correspondent, the meeting focused on implementing instructions issued by President Ilham Aliyev during a May 25 conference on agriculture and ensuring the coordinated execution of the program across the regions.

The event brought together representatives of relevant government agencies, as well as farmers and entrepreneurs from the Gakh, Gabala, Oghuz, Sheki, and Zagatala districts.

Addressing the meeting, Shahmar Movsumov, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President and Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration, stressed the necessity of applying new approaches to the agricultural sector, amid existing global challenges and rapidly changing economic conditions.

He added that the State Program for 2026–2030, ratified by the Azerbaijani President, aims to make more effective use of Azerbaijan’s agricultural potential and to ensure sustainable development.

In his remarks, Zaur Aliyev, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, briefed the participants on the key priorities for the development of the agricultural sector, as well as the goals set out in the State Program.

According to him, the program envisages enhancing innovative approaches in the agricultural sector, developing the processing industry, boosting the value-added chain, and increasing the economic opportunities of farmers.

Khayyam Mammadov, First Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA), stressed the importance of efficient water resource management in achieving the State Program’s goals.

Other speakers included Elkhan Usubov, Head of the Sheki District Executive Authority.

The farmers and entrepreneurs in attendance shared insights on their activities, projects, and future initiatives.