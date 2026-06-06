Ganja hosting event marking 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan–EU cooperation

Ganja, June 6, AZERTAC

The “European Village – 2026” event marking “30 Years of Partnership between the European Union and Azerbaijan” was officially opened in Ganja.

Prior to the ceremony, a meeting was held between guests and the leadership of the Ganja City Executive Authority, during which the 30-year cooperation and partnership between the EU and Azerbaijan was discussed.

Furthermore, a tree-planting campaign was held at Heydar Aliyev Park in Ganja with the participation of city officials and EU member state diplomats.

The official opening of the “European Village – 2026” event then took place at the city’s main square, where guests toured the exhibition stands.