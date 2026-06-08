Garabagh horse monument unveiled in Switzerland

Solothurn, June 8, AZERTAC

A ceremony to unveil a monument to Garabagh horse, was held in Solothurn, Switzerland, organized by the Azerbaijan-Turkish Cultural Center with the support of the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Switzerland.

At the opening ceremony, Cevdet Aras, head of the Azerbaijan-Turkish Cultural Center, thanked the donors for the monument, stressing it holds special cultural value for Azerbaijanis in Switzerland. He also noted that the Center, founded in 1992, has consistently received strong support from the Azerbaijani state.

In his remarks, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Switzerland Fuad Isgandarov emphasized that the Garabagh horse monument carries important cultural and symbolic meaning, reflecting Azerbaijan’s history and identity. He noted that such initiatives contribute to preserving national values abroad, promoting culture, and strengthening diaspora unity, while also fostering young people’s connection to their homeland. He added that since the Patriotic War, the Garabagh horse has become a symbol of Azerbaijan’s victory and strength, expressing his gratitude to all supporters of the project.

The event was attended by representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Switzerland, active members of the city of Solothurn, and staff of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Switzerland.