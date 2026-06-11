GDP in Nakhchivan rises by 2.2 percent
Nakhchivan, June 11, AZERTAC
Gross domestic product (GDP) in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic reached about 647 million manats in January-May 2026, marking a 2.2 percent increase compared to the same period in 2025, according to the Nakhchivan State Statistical Committee.
During this period, GDP per capita grew by 1.9 percent compared with the same period of 2025 to reach 1368 manats.
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