Haaland brace guides Norway to victory over Iraq

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

Erling Haaland scored twice as Norway marked its return to the FIFA World Cup with a convincing victory over Iraq in their Group I opener.

With both nations appearing at the global showpiece for the first time this century, it was Haaland — who entered the tournament with more than 50 international goals — who gave Norway an early lead.

The move began with goalkeeper Orjan Nyland and featured 14 passes before David Moller Wolfe delivered a cross from the left for Haaland to slide in and score at the far post.

Iraq responded 10 minutes later through veteran striker Aymen Hussein, who became only the second Iraqi player to score a World Cup goal. He rose to meet Amir Al Ammari’s chipped cross and headed the ball past Nyland.

Haaland restored Norway’s advantage before halftime after capitalizing on a defensive mix-up between Zaid Tahseen and Jalal Hassan, giving his side the lead at the break.

Substitute Leo Ostigard extended Norway’s advantage shortly after coming on in the second half, powering home a header from a corner after being left unmarked in the penalty area.

A late own goal by Hussein completed a comfortable victory for Norway, sending them to the top of the Group I standings.