Japan rallies twice to draw with Netherlands at World Cup

Baku, June 15, AZERTAC

Japan came from behind twice to secure a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in their opening Group F match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, Xinhua reported.

The Dutch dominated possession in the first half and created the better chances, with Donyell Malen twice going close to breaking the deadlock. However, Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki produced a pair of important saves to keep his side level.

Japan remained disciplined defensively and looked dangerous on the counterattack. Keito Nakamura and Ayase Ueda both tested the Dutch defense late in the first half as the Asian side grew into the contest.

The breakthrough arrived five minutes after the restart. Following a recycled free kick, Ryan Gravenberch delivered a cross from the right and an unmarked Virgil van Dijk powered a header beyond Suzuki to put the Netherlands ahead.

Japan responded seven minutes later. Takefusa Kubo surged into the penalty area before pulling the ball back to Nakamura, who took two touches and fired past Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

The Netherlands regained the lead in the 64th minute. Gravenberch provided his second assist of the match, laying the ball off to Crysencio Summerville, who curled a superb left-footed effort into the net from the edge of the box.

Japan refused to surrender and found another equalizer with two minutes of regular time remaining. A corner from the right was initially met by Koki Ogawa before the ball deflected off Daichi Kamada and past Verbruggen, sealing a dramatic 2-2 draw.

The result leaves both teams with one point in Group F, which also includes Tunisia and Sweden.