Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

June 17 marks World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought on the theme “Rangelands: Recognize. Respect. Restore,” according to UN.

Rangelands are among the world’s most extensive yet most overlooked ecosystems. Covering more than half of the Earth’s land surface, they play a vital role in food security, water cycles, biodiversity conservation and climate resilience. They support the lives of around two billion people worldwide, including many pastoralists and Indigenous Peoples whose knowledge and stewardship have sustained these landscapes for generations.

In 2026, Desertification and Drought Day put rangelands at the centre of global attention. Held under the theme “Rangelands: Recognize. Respect. Restore.”, this year’s observance calls for greater recognition of the economic, ecological and cultural value of rangelands, respect for their traditional stewards and stronger investment in restoring degraded rangelands.

This year’s event aligns with the International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists, helping to underscore the need to raise awareness, encourage responsible investment and strengthen policies that safeguard rangelands and pastoralist livelihoods.

Up to half of the world’s rangelands are degraded or at risk, with serious consequences for food and water security, biodiversity, climate resilience and rural livelihoods. Yet viable pathways for action already exist. Investing in sustainable land and water management, improved drought preparedness and community-led restoration can help secure these landscapes and the people who depend on them.

Now is the time to recognize the value of rangelands, respect their traditional stewards and restore these landscapes for future generations.

With more lands around the world facing increasing deterioration and degradation, the United Nations General Assembly declared the United Nations Decade for Deserts and the Fight Against Desertification, which runs from January 2010 to December 2020 to promote action that will protect the drylands. The Decade is an opportunity to make critical changes to secure the long-term ability of drylands to provide value for humanity's well being.

The goals and objectives of the Decade flow directly from the General Assembly's resolution A/RES/64/201. The motivation for this resolution was the Parties' concern about the deteriorating situation of desertification in all regions, which has far-reaching implications for the attainment of the Millennium Development Goals, particularly the eradication of poverty and ensuring environmental sustainability.