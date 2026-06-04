Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit Integrated Boarding School No. 11

Baku, June 4, AZERTAC

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, and Arzu Aliyeva, head of the Baku Media Center, visited Integrated Boarding School No. 11 on the occasion of June 1 — International Children’s Day.

They met with the children and presented them with gifts.

They also became acquainted with the “Gurma” art studio, where carpets, paintings, and sewing works created by children with special needs are exhibited.

An entertaining program was also organized at the school. The children presented their handicrafts to the guests as gifts.