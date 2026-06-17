Ljubljana hosts screening of documentary about Azerbaijani hero Mehdi Huseynzade

Vienna, June 17, AZERTAC

A premiere screening of a documentary titled "Njihov Mehdi, naš Mihajlo" (Their Mehdi, Our Mihajlo), produced by Slovenia’s leading public broadcaster RTV Slovenia, highlighting the heroism of Azerbaijani partisan Mehdi Huseynzade, was held at Kinodvor, one of the country’s leading art-house cinemas, in the capital city of Ljubljana.

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture, the Cinema Agency of Azerbaijan (ARKA), the Jafar Jabbarli Azerbaijanfilm Studio, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Slovenia, the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Vienna, the Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting Company CJSC, the Nizami Ganjavi National Museum of Azerbaijani Literature, the Slovenia–Azerbaijan Friendship Society, and the City Municipality of Nova Gorica made significant contributions to the production of the film.

Addressing the event, Rovshan Sadigbayli, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Slovenia, expressed his gratitude to Natalija Gorščak, President of the Management Board of RTV Slovenia, for supporting the project.

The diplomat described the film as Slovenia’s tribute to the memory of Azerbaijani hero Mehdi Huseynzade, adding that it would contribute to strengthening the friendly relations between the two nations.

Other speakers included Rashad Azizov, Director General of ARKA, Zvezdan Martič, the film’s director and screenwriter, and Martin Premk, a member of Slovenia’s National Assembly.

Elgun Niftali