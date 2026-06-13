Military Lyceum named after Heydar Aliyev holds 26th graduation ceremony

Baku, June 13, AZERTAC

Solemn ceremony was held to mark the 26th graduation of the Heydar Aliyev Military Lyceum under the National Defense University, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The ceremony commenced with the solemn presentation of the Lyceum’s Battle Flag onto the parade ground.

The memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland, was commemorated with a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan accompanied by a military orchestra was performed.

The speakers at the ceremony congratulated the graduates on this significant occasion and wished them success in their future military education and service.

It was noted that the Lyceum’s graduates play an important role in strengthening the country's defense capabilities, exemplifying loyalty to the Motherland and military professionalism.

The graduates, in turn, stated that they would uphold the knowledge and values they had acquired, applying them with distinction throughout their future service.

The ceremony continued with the presentation of the Military Lyceum’s graduation badges to the graduates, followed by the traditional affixing of the graduation emblem to the symbolic stump.

Subsequently, the Battle Flag of the Heydar Aliyev Military Lyceum was ceremonially handed over to the cadets of the next graduating class.

The graduation ceremony concluded with a solemn march-past of the personnel in front of the grandstand.

unəsi göstərirlər.

Məzunlar isə qazandıqları bilik və dəyərləri gələcək fəaliyyətlərində layiqincə doğruldacaqlarını bildiriblər.

Sonra məzunlara hərbi liseyin döş nişanı təqdim edilib, rəmzi yaş kötüyünə məzun simvolu vurulub.

Daha sonra H.Əliyev adına Hərbi Liseyin Döyüş bayrağı növbəti buraxılışın kursantlarına təhvil verilib.

Buraxılış mərasimi şəxsi heyətin təntənəli marşlarla tribuna önündən keçidi ilə başa çatıb.