Minister: Caspian Sea level decline remains a key environmental priority

Baku, June 5, AZERTAC

“Addressing the challenges associated with the declining water level of the Caspian Sea—the jewel of our region—remains a key environmental priority. Azerbaijan enjoys productive cooperation with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) on this matter and is actively engaged in efforts to draw greater international attention to this issue,” said Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Rashad Ismayilov during an international event marking World Environment Day in Baku.

The Minister emphasized that Azerbaijan has established bilateral working groups with Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Russia to address the declining water level of the Caspian Sea.

“These groups will focus on jointly studying the causes of the decline, exchanging data, conducting monitoring, and developing adaptation measures,” he added.