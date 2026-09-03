More candidates of Azerbaijani origin running in Swedish elections

Stockholm, September 3, AZERTAC

Ahead of Sweden’s general elections, two more candidates of Azerbaijani origin have been announced as candidates representing political parties in the country.

Aygun Alakberova and her son, Rihad Alakberov, are among the candidates running for the Moderate Party of Sweden (Moderaterna).

Aygun Alakberova is running for a seat on the municipal council of Älvkarleby Municipality. She said her goal is to play an active role in developing the local community and addressing issues that directly affect the daily lives of residents.

Rihad Alakberov is running for a seat on the Gävle Municipal Council, ranking sixth on the Moderate Party’s list of candidates. He also heads the local branch of the Moderate Youth League (MUF). At just 18, he is one of the youngest candidates in the upcoming elections. He considers education one of the key priorities of his political agenda, stressing that young people should have access to quality education and favorable conditions for their future development. He also identifies expanding opportunities for meaningful and constructive leisure activities for young people as another priority.

Aygun and Rihad Alakberov stress that, while contributing to Swedish society, they also attach importance to preserving their ties to their Azerbaijani heritage. They emphasize their pride in their roots and their intention, through civic and political engagement, to raise awareness of Azerbaijan when appropriate and convey perspectives connected to their ancestral homeland.

Earlier, AZERTAC reported on other candidates of Azerbaijani origin running in the upcoming elections for the Swedish Social Democratic Party, Centre Party, and Green Party.

Swedish general elections will take place on September 13, when voters will elect 349 members of the Riksdag, along with representatives to 21 regional and 290 municipal councils.

Nargiz Jafarli