New York assessing possible joint Winter Olympics bid with Lake Placid

Baku, June 23, AZERTAC

New York state has formed an exploratory committee looking into the potential for Lake Placid and New York City to co-host the Winter Olympic and ‌Paralympic Games in 2042, Reuters reported citing the governor's office.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul pointed to the 2026 Milano Cortina Games as a model for a dual-city Olympics in her announcement. Lake Placid hosted the Games in 1932 and 1980.

"It’s clear we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build on Lake Placid's Olympic legacy, New York City's global platform and the strengths that make our State unique."

The exploratory committee will begin a year-long assessment of a potential bid that would add yet another global sports mega-event to the United States' busy calendar.

The U.S. is co-hosting the ongoing ‌World ⁠Cup with Mexico and Canada, with New York New Jersey stadium hosting eight matches including the final, while Los Angeles is preparing to host the 2028 Summer Olympics.

A combined bid for the 2031 Women's World Cup would see the ⁠United States co-host the tournament with Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica, while the Winter Olympics return to Salt Lake City, Utah, in 2034.

"I’ve assembled some of ⁠the best and the brightest in sports, government and community leadership to take the steps necessary to ensure New York is in ⁠the best possible position to make the dream of a Lake Placid-New York City Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games a reality," said Hochul.