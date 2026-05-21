Off the agenda  - PHOTOS from WUF13

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

Another day of the 13th Session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13) continues with interesting events and discussions.

At this event, which has brought together tens of thousands of participants, everyone has their own concerns. Some are rushing to the venues of upcoming sessions and panels, some are waiting in queues, while others are spending their free time relaxing and having fun.

AZERTAC presents the latest photo report by its photographer featuring participants of WUF13.