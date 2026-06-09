Oslo hosts first chess tournament of Azerbaijani diaspora in Norway

Stockholm, June 9, AZERTAC

As part of events marking the 20th anniversary of the Norwegian Azerbaijanis' Youth Organization (NAYO), the first chess tournament of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Norway was held at the Azerbaijan House in Oslo.

The tournament brought together 16 children and young people from different age groups.

At the conclusion of the competition, Mirana Badalova claimed first place, while Anvar Ramberg finished second and Arvin Balanji secured third place. The winners were awarded diplomas and gifts.

Kabir Badalov, coach of the weekly chess courses organized by NAYO, emphasized that such initiatives play an important role in the intellectual development of children and young people. He added that additional projects and events aimed at promoting chess and supporting the intellectual, social, and cultural development of youth will continue to be implemented in the future.

Nargiz Jafarli

Special correspondent