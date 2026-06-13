OTS member states ink Shusha Joint Communiqué to boost competition policy cooperation

Shusha, June 13, AZERTAC

The 3rd Meeting of the Heads of Competition Authorities of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was held in Shusha, organized by the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Representatives of the competition authorities of OTS member and observer states delivered addresses during the meeting.

Elnur Baghirov, Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Merey Mukazhan, Deputy Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Birol Küle, President of the Turkish Competition Authority, Khalilillo Turakhujayev, Chairman of the Competition Promotion and Consumer Protection Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Bolat Sambetov, Deputy Chairman of the Agency for the Protection and Development of Competition of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nurzhan Kadirbekova, Deputy Chairman of the Antimonopoly Regulation Service under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic, Csaba Balázs Rigó, President of the Hungarian Competition Authority, and Şifa Kırmızıgil, Chairman of the Competition Council of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, participated in the meeting.

As part of the meeting, OTS member and observer states shared their experiences in the field of competition policy, as well as exchanged views on initiatives supporting collaboration.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a Joint Communiqué marking the outcomes of the Meeting of the Heads of Competition Authorities of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). The document charts a path for enhanced collaboration, identifying priorities for joint action in the coming years.