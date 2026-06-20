The Azerbaijan State News Agency

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OTS Supreme Courts to establish Unified Information Platform

Baku, June 20, AZERTAC

The Supreme Courts of member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has reached an agreement to establish a Unified Information Platform.

The relevant decision was made during the 2nd Conference of the High Courts of the OTS, on June 19, in Turkistan, Kazakhstan.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Inam Karimov, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

Addressing the event, Inam Karimov noted that the OTS has made significant progress in recent years in enhancing cooperation among its member states across political, economic, humanitarian, and cultural sectors, adding that legal collaboration occupies a special place in this process. In this vein, he stressed that Azerbaijan’s legal cooperation with the Turkic states is steadily developing.

The Azerbaijani Supreme Court Chief emphasized that the Unified Information Platform to be established by the supreme courts of the Turkic states will contribute significantly toward enabling judges and members of the legal community to closely familiarize themselves with the judicial practices of other countries, study advanced legal approaches, and expand the exchange of expertise.

In conclusion, the event saw the adoption of the Joint Declaration of the of the 2nd Conference of the High Courts of the OTS. The document envisages cooperation in the digitalization of judicial systems, strengthening the protection of investor rights, and the establishment of the Unified Information Platform among the High Courts of the Turkic states.

Additionally, Inam Karimov held meetings with Mederbek Satyev, Chairman of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan, and Aslanbek Mergaliyev, Chairman of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan, addressing the current state and development of bilateral judicial and legal cooperation.

The Azerbaijani delegation was also received by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who underscored a critical role of the OTS in advancing the multilateral cooperation, adding that the judicial and legal cooperation among the OTS member states of this is steadily strengthening.

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