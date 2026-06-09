Parties begin presenting arguments in appellate proceedings on appeals filed Armenian citizens

Baku, June 9, AZERTAC

The appellate review of complaints filed by Armenian citizens convicted by the Baku Military Court of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, violent seizure of power, and numerous other offenses resulting from Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan, continued on June 9 at the Baku Court of Appeal.

The hearing was held before a judicial panel chaired by Judge Elmar Rahimov, with Judges Emin Mehdiyev and Mehriban Garayeva participating, and Ali Mammadov serving as a reserve judge.

Each of the appellants, including Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan and others, was provided with interpreters in Armenian and Russian, as well as legal counsel to ensure their right to defense.

Representatives of the victims and prosecutors representing the state prosecution also attended the hearing, including Abbas Abbasli, Head of a Section within the Department for Public Prosecution Defense of the Prosecutor General’s Office, and prosecutors Anar Alakbarov and Sevinj Gasimova.

Representatives of the Ombudsman’s Office monitored the proceedings as well.

At the beginning of the session, translations of documents requested by some of the defendants during the previous hearing were provided to them.

Defendant Davit Ishkhanyan requested access to the official transcript of the May 26 court session.

The presiding judge explained that a formal application to the court was required to review the transcript and noted that no restrictions existed on access to case materials.

The presiding judge then stated that the judicial panel considered it appropriate, taking into account Article 394 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Azerbaijan, the grounds raised in the appeals, and the requirements of Articles 339–341 of the Code, to begin the procedural stage of oral arguments.

The floor was initially given to the defense. However, with the exception of Arayik Harutyunyan’s lawyer, the other defense attorneys requested a postponement to allow additional time to prepare their submissions.

Defendants David Manukyan and Davit Ishkhanyan asked the court to continue the proceedings.

The court then declared a recess.

During the break, several defendants held confidential meetings with their lawyers.

After the recess, the presiding judge announced that the court had granted requests for confidential consultations between the defendants and their legal representatives and had provided the necessary conditions for such meetings. He added that those wishing to address the court would also be given the opportunity to do so, while additional time would be provided for other defendants to prepare their statements.

Arayik Harutyunyan’s defense lawyer, Anar Mammadov, then delivered his argument, requesting that the court acquit his client.

Harutyunyan subsequently addressed the court, stating that he agreed with his lawyer’s position and supported the arguments presented on his behalf.

The next hearing is scheduled for June 16.

According to the verdict issued by the Baku Military Court on February 5, 2026, Arayik Harutyunyan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, David Manukyan, Davit Ishkhanyan and David Babayan were sentenced to life imprisonment. Arkadi Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan were sentenced to 20 years in prison; Madat Babayan and Melikset Pashayan to 19 years; Garik Martirosyan to 18 years; Davit Allahverdiyan and Levon Balayan to 16 years; and Vasili Beglaryan, Gurgen Stepanyan and Erik Ghazaryan to 15 years of imprisonment.