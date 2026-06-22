PM Ali Asadov meets with Speaker of Jordan’s House of Representatives

Baku, June 22, AZERTAC

On June 22, Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, met with Mazen Turki Sa’oud El Qadi, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The officials stressed the importance of Baku’s hosting of the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States.

They noted that Azerbaijan–Jordan relations are steadily developing, grounded in the principles of friendship, mutual trust, and fruitful cooperation.

They also emphasized the importance of successful cooperation and mutual support within international organizations.

The meeting addressed other issues of mutual concern.