President Ilham Aliyev held phone conversation with Prime Minister of the Netherlands

Baku, June 16, AZERTAC

On June 16, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a phone conversation with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Rob Jetten.

This information was shared on the official X social media account of the President of Azerbaijan.

AZERTAC presents the post: “Today, I received a phone call from Prime Minister of the Netherlands Rob Jetten (@MinPres). We agreed to further deepen our political dialogue and economic cooperation. We also exchanged views on regional developments, and I welcomed the Netherlands’ support for lasting peace and stability in the region.”