President Ilham Aliyev received Member of the U.S. House of Representatives VIDEO

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Abraham Hamadeh, a Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, on June 17.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the successful development of Azerbaijan-U.S. relations following Donald Trump’s return to power for a second term.

The head of state noted the high level of his personal relations with the U.S. President, recalling with satisfaction his visits to the United States, his meetings with Donald Trump, and Vice President J.D. Vance’s visit to Azerbaijan. He described the signing of the “Charter on Strategic Partnership between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States of America” as a historic step in expanding bilateral relations.

The meeting highlighted the importance of Congressman Abraham Hamadeh’s role as a co-author of a bill introduced in the U.S. Congress to repeal Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that Abraham Hamadeh’s visit to Azerbaijan would be successful.

Abraham Hamadeh expressed his pleasure at being in Azerbaijan and noted that the country occupies a geographically unique location.

He also highlighted Azerbaijan’s hosting of prestigious sporting events such as UFC and Formula 1.

The sides touched upon the efforts of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and the United States to deepen strategic partnership, noting that both leaders attach great importance to the development of bilateral relations.

They underlined Donald Trump’s role in advancing the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and touched upon the opportunities created by the TRIPP corridor for the development of regional transport connectivity.

During the meeting, they exchanged their views on strengthening dialogue between Azerbaijan and the US Congress. The parties noted good opportunities for expanding cooperation in economic-commercial, investment, energy, security, connectivity, technology, and other fields, and discussed the prospects of Azerbaijan-US partnership.