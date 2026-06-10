President of Serbia receives Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense

Baku, June 10, AZERTAC

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, continues his official visit to the Republic of Serbia, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

During the visit, President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić received the Azerbaijani delegation.

The meeting, which was also attended by Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Serbia Kamil Khasiyev, focused on prospects for advancing military cooperation and defense industry collaboration between Azerbaijan and Serbia.

Following the meeting, the Minister of Defense visited the Slobodište Memorial Complex in the city of Kruševac, where he laid a wreath at the monument dedicated to the victims of the Second World War, paying tribute to their memory.