President of Turkmenistan visits Victory Park in Baku

Baku, June 22, AZERTAC

On June 22, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov visited Victory Park in Baku.

A guard of honor was lined up in the park in honor of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The Turkmen President laid a wreath at the Victory Monument.

He was briefed on the 10-hectare park, which honors the unparalleled valor of the Azerbaijani people during the Patriotic War, commemorates the historic Victory, and pays tribute to the memory of Azerbaijani martyrs.

The Victory Arch at the entrance of the park, symbolizing the 44-day Patriotic War, stands 44 meters high and 22 meters wide, and is supported by 44 columns.