President of Uzbekistan receives Azerbaijani Ambassador

Baku, June 22, AZERTAC

On June 22, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan Huseyn Guliyev, who is concluding his diplomatic mission in the country.

The Uzbek head of state highly commended the ambassador’s fruitful efforts and personal contribution to the development and strengthening of the strategic partnership and alliance between the two countries.

The sides highlighted the intensive dialogue established at the highest and other levels. They emphasized the significant progress made in trade and economic cooperation, including the severalfold expansion of bilateral trade in recent years, the establishment of 280 enterprises with Azerbaijani capital, and the creation of a Joint Investment Company.

They noted ongoing cooperation projects in the fields of geology, agriculture, transportation, urban planning, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and other sectors. The sides also praised the implementation of important cultural and humanitarian exchange programs.

At the conclusion of the meeting, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev awarded Huseyn Guliyev the “Mehnat Shuhrati” Order in recognition of his significant contribution to strengthening the multifaceted relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.

In turn, the Ambassador expressed sincere gratitude to the President of Uzbekistan for the high assessment of his diplomatic mission and thanked him for the comprehensive support provided in advancing the comprehensive partnership and cooperation between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.