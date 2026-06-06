President Serdar Berdimuhamedov reaffirms Turkmenistan’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with brotherly Azerbaijan

Baku, June 6, AZERTAC

On June 5, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, who is on a visit to the country.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov conveyed his sincere greetings to President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan. He expressed confidence that the events organized as part of the Days of Azerbaijani Culture would significantly contribute to the development of cultural relations between the two countries and extended his best wishes to the Azerbaijani delegation.

Minister Adil Karimli expressed his gratitude for the sincere reception and hospitality extended to the Azerbaijani delegation, emphasizing that Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to the development of relations with brotherly Turkmenistan. He took the opportunity to convey President Ilham Aliyev’s sincere greetings and best wishes to the Head of State and to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty. He further underlined that reciprocal Culture Days play an important role in strengthening bilateral relations and lauded his visit to Turkmenistan.

The meeting highlighted the steady development of Turkmenistan–Azerbaijan cooperation across political, economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres. It was noted that regular high-level contacts and reciprocal visits in recent years have elevated bilateral relations to a new level. Cultural and humanitarian cooperation was emphasized as a key area, with joint initiatives promoting the exchange of experience across various cultural fields.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov recalled the successful Turkmen Culture Days held in Azerbaijan last October, saying that such cultural exchanges foster closer ties and strengthen friendship between the peoples. He added that, continuing this tradition, the Azerbaijani Culture Days are being held this year in Ashgabat and Arkadag, with a large delegation of Azerbaijani artists and cultural figures in attendance.

The Head of State noted that, alongside concerts and other events within the Culture Days, scientific conferences dedicated to the works of major poets and thinkers such as Döwletmämmet Azadi, Seyid Azim Shirvani, Mahmutkuli Fragi and Molla Pənah Vaqif are of particular importance.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized that the shared historical and cultural heritage forms a strong foundation for deepening interstate dialogue and stressed Turkmenistan’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Azerbaijan.

At the conclusion of the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Adil Karimli emphasized that cultural and humanitarian cooperation constitutes an integral part of Turkmenistan–Azerbaijan relations, expressing their confidence that these ties will continue to develop in the interests of the two brotherly peoples.