Progress on Soyudlu (Zod) Gold Deposit Project reviewed at AzerGold CJSC

Baku, June 10, AZERTAC

Bashir Hajiyev, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Kalbajar district, reviewed the progress on the Soyudlu (Zod) Gold Deposit Project during the meeting at AzerGold Closed Joint-Stock Company (CJSC).

Zakir Ibrahimov, Chairman of the Executive Board of AzerGold CJSC, provided a comprehensive overview of the activities being carried out by the state Company at the Zod deposit – the largest gold deposit in the Caucasus region. He noted that extensive geological explorations commenced in August 2025, including the analysis of historical and geological data. In addition, modern mine planning and topographic mapping were completed along with the drilling operations up to 9,000 metres that were carried out across the deposit.

Ibrahimov highlighted that, based on the results of the exploration programme, the recoverable remaining reserves of the Zod Gold Deposit have been estimated at 1.03 million ounces in accordance with the requirements of international JORC (Joint Ore Reserves Committee) Code.

It was emphasized that intensive exploration activities will continue in the adjacent and surrounding areas, considering significant resource growth potential of the deposit.

Zakir Ibrahimov added that the development of the Zod Gold Deposit will further strengthen the role of the country’s mining industry in economy. The future integrated development of the deposit, based on advanced technologies and international environmental standards, is expected to contribute to the long-term socio-economic development of the region and support the growth of Azerbaijan’s non-oil and gas sectors. The Project will provide additional opportunities for employment in the Kalbajar district, enhance workforce development and professional training, stimulate the growth of service and logistics sectors, as well as encourage the expansion of local entrepreneurship.

Bashir Hajiyev noted that the effective utilization of the district’s rich natural resources is of great importance and complements the large-scale restoration and reconstruction processes implemented in Kalbajar. The development of the Zod Gold Deposit represents a strategic project that will make a significant contribution to the district’s socio-economic growth and employment.

The Project plays an important role in the economic reintegration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, facilitating their integration into the national economy and supporting sustainable resettlement efforts. The successful implementation of the Project will contribute to the realization of the Kalbajar district’s economic potential and the creation of additional opportunities to enhance the social welfare of local communities.