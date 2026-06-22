Regional meeting on agricultural development covering Shiravan-Salyan economic region held

Bilasuvar, June 22, AZERTAC

On June 22, a regional meeting on agricultural development in the Shirvan-Salyan economic region was held in Bilasuvar to facilitate the implementation of the State Program for the Development of Agricultural, Fisheries, and Aquaculture Production and Processing Sectors in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026–2030.

According to AZERTAC's regional correspondent, the meeting focused on carrying out instructions issued by President Ilham Aliyev during a May 25 conference on agriculture and ensuring the coordinated implementation of the program across the region.

In his remarks, Khalid Ahadov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on socio-economic issues, highlighted the reforms implemented in the country in recent years under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev to support the development of the agricultural sector, as well as the state programs adopted, the support provided to agriculture, and the results achieved.

Describing the program as a strategic document marking a transition to a qualitatively new level, Ahadov noted that it aims to accelerate the transition to an intensive production model in the agricultural sector, expand processing and export opportunities, and strengthen food security.

Seymur Safarli, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Agriculture, said that the implementation of the State Program would contribute to the development of production infrastructure in the regions, expand the application of modern technologies, and increase farmers' access to markets.

Khayyam Mammadov, First Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA), underscored the critical role of efficient water resource management in utilizing the agricultural and aquaculture potential of the Shirvan-Salyan economic region.

Subsequently, Faig Gurbatov, Head of the Bilasuvar District Executive Authority, briefed participants on the current state of the agricultural sector in the district, describing Bilasuvar as one of Azerbaijan’s leading districts in cotton growing, grain production, and animal husbandry.

Farmers and entrepreneurs from the Bilasuvar, Hajigabul, and Neftchala districts also shared views on the current state of their farms and prospects for development.