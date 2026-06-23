Saatli hosts regional meeting on agricultural development covering Mil-Mughan economic region

Saatli, June 23, AZERTAC

On June 23, a regional meeting on agricultural development in the Mil-Mughan economic region was held in Saatli to support the implementation of the State Program for the Development of Agricultural, Fisheries, and Aquaculture Production and Processing Sectors in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026–2030.

The meeting focused on implementing instructions issued by President Ilham Aliyev during a May 25 conference on agriculture and ensuring the coordinated execution of the program across the regions.

Addressing the meeting, Natig Amirov, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President and Head of the Department of Economic Policy and Industrial Issues of the Presidential Administration, briefed the participants on the main goals of the State Program.

He described the program as a strategic document that defines a new development model for the agricultural sector for the coming period, while also acting as an important roadmap for increasing agricultural output, making efficient use of resources, and expanding processing and export opportunities.

In her remarks, Ilhama Gadimova, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, noted that the State Program envisages enhancing regional production infrastructure, introducing cutting-edge technologies, and increasing farmers' access to markets.

According to her, the development of artificial intelligence solutions, as well as the data-oriented subsystems of the Electronic Agricultural Information System (EKTIS), will enable more flexible and efficient management of the agricultural sector.

Aziz Azizov, Head of the Beylagan District Executive Authority, also spoke at the event.

Subsequently, farmers and entrepreneurs from the Beylagan, Imishli, Saatli, and Sabirabad districts shared their views on the current state of their farms and their development prospects.