Sharur hosts regional meeting on agricultural development of Nakhchivan economic region

Nakhchivan, June 22, AZERTAC

On June 22, a regional meeting on agricultural development in the Nakhchivan economic region was held in Sharur to support the implementation of the State Program for the Development of Agricultural, Fisheries, and Aquaculture Production and Processing Sectors in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026–2030.

The meeting focused on implementing instructions issued by President Ilham Aliyev during a May 25 conference on agriculture and ensuring coordinated execution of the program across the regions.

The event brought together representatives of relevant government agencies, as well as farmers and entrepreneurs from Nakhchivan city, Babak, Julfa, Kangarli, Ordubad, Sadarak, Shahbuz, and Sharur districts.

In his remarks, Jeyhun Khalilov, Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, noted that consistent reforms implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev in the agricultural sector have significantly contributed to increasing production and export potential, as well as strengthening food security.

Addressing the meeting, Majnun Mammadov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture, highlighted the current state of the agricultural sector in the country, as well as recent progress and future tasks. He noted that the State Program aims to increase agricultural output, improve modern irrigation systems, develop the processing industry, boost export potential, and promote private investment.

Subsequently, Rashad Huseynov, Director of the Azerbaijan Agricultural Research Center, presented a visual briefing on the State Program.

Other speakers included Ilham Bayramov, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA); Rafail Guliyev, Minister of Agriculture of the Nakhchivan AR; and Kamal Jafarov, Head of the Sharur District Executive Authority.