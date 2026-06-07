Third Forum of Azerbaijani Engineers in Europe held in Hamburg

Baku, June 7, AZERTAC

The Third Forum of Azerbaijani Engineers Living in Europe was held in Hamburg, Germany, under the theme “Smart City Technology and Processes.”

Organized by the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan with support from the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany, the event brought together Azerbaijani engineers, architects, urban planning experts, academics and business representatives from across Europe.

The forum focused on innovative approaches to urban development, sharing international best practices, and strengthening professional cooperation among Azerbaijani specialists living abroad.

Speaking at the event, Committee Chairman Fuad Muradov said such professional forums have become a tradition and provide valuable opportunities for knowledge exchange and long-term collaboration.

Participants discussed smart city technologies, sustainable urban development, digital transformation, artificial intelligence in city management, energy efficiency, smart transportation systems and environmental solutions. Special attention was given to Azerbaijan’s urban development projects, including “smart city” and “smart village” initiatives in territories liberated from occupation.

The forum attracted hundreds of specialists from 11 European countries and more than 40 German cities. It also featured panel discussions on European smart city practices and the future of construction, digitalization and sustainability.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed between Brandenburg University of Technology and Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction to expand cooperation in scientific research and academic projects.

The forum concluded with presentations, networking sessions and an exhibition featuring photographs of German architectural heritage sites in Azerbaijan.