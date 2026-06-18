“Threads of Remembrance” exhibition opens at Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

On June 17, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum opened the “Threads of Remembrance” exhibition.

Amina Melikova, Director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum; Kirsti Narinen, Ambassador of Finland to the South Caucasus; and Jahangir Salimkhanov, Adviser to the Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, delivered speeches at the event. They emphasized the significance of the exhibition and the role of the rich textile traditions of Finland and Azerbaijan in shaping the cultural memory of the two peoples.

The exhibition approaches textile not only as a crafted object, but also as a medium through which memory is transmitted, preserved, and continuously renewed. Textile is presented as a living infrastructure of knowledge, care, embodied labor, and everyday experience, connecting generations through material practice.

Working with translucent silk, traditional raanu textiles, and long-term artistic research, Elina Juopperi explores endangered languages, landscapes, and ecological interdependence. Henna Aho’s woven structures and textile-based assemblages investigate repetition, collective making, and the relationship between material, body, and space, transforming textile into a dynamic architecture of memory and experience.

Together, the artists create a space where continuity and change, tradition and contemporary practice, structure and vulnerability remain in active dialogue. Textile appears not as a static object, but as an interface through which knowledge, gestures, patterns, and traces of labor continue to circulate across time.

The exhibition also features selected examples of household textiles from the family collection of Kirsti Narinen, Ambassador of Finland to the South Caucasus.

Organized by the Office of the Ambassador of Finland to the South Caucasus and the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, the exhibition is curated by Konul Rafiyeva.

Partners include Frame Contemporary Art Finland, HIAP – Helsinki International Artist Programme, and EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art.

The exhibition will run until August 16.