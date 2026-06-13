TRNC Prime Minister attends press conference in Baku

Baku, June 13, AZERTAC

A press conference was held at the Baku Photography House as part of official visit of the Ünal Üstel, Prime Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The speakers of the event included Javanshir Feyziyev, head of Azerbaijan–TRNC friendship group; Ünal Üstel, Prime Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus; and Fikri Ataoğlu, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment of the TRNC.

The speakers drew attention to the successful development of cooperation between the two countries across various fields.

The officials underlined that holding cultural events will make a significant contribution to further strengthening humanitarian ties and mutual cooperation and the development of relations between the two peoples.