Turkmenistan’s Minister tours DOST Center in Baku

Baku, June 22, AZERTAC

Anar Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, met with his Turkmen counterpart Muhammetseyit Sylapov at the Agency for Sustainable and Operative Social Provision (DOST Agency).

Prior to the meeting, the Turkmen minister toured DOST Center No. 1, where he familiarized himself with the center’s operations and was introduced to the DOST Concept and digital public services.

During the meeting, the two ministers highlighted the ceremony for the exchange of documents signed between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, held with the participation of the presidents of both countries. They underscored that the “Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of labor and social protection of the population between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Turkmenistan” would contribute to strengthening cooperation between the two ministries by establishing a legal framework for regular dialogue, exchange of expertise, and implementation of joint projects.

The meeting highlighted strong potential for experience sharing in the modernization of social insurance systems, digitalization of services, and development of professional training and retraining programs. The sides also agreed to explore cooperation in labor protection, social services, employment programs, pension system development, and support for vulnerable groups. In this regard, the newly signed MoU marks an important step forward in these areas.

The sides noted that a draft agreement on cooperation in pension provision between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan has already been prepared.

Muhammetseyit Sylapov highlighted that both sides would continue to enhance bilateral cooperation, describing consistent experience sharing in the social reform process as mutually beneficial.

The meeting also addressed future cooperation between the two ministries.