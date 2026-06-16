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UFC event in Baku attracts ticket purchases from 67 countries worldwide

UFC event in Baku attracts ticket purchases from 67 countries worldwide

Baku, June 16, AZERTAC

Tickets for the upcoming UFC tournament in Baku have been purchased by fans from 67 countries worldwide, with the strongest interest recorded in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, and Israel.

Azerbaijan is the only country in the CIS, Central Asia, and the South Caucasus to host a UFC event. The tournament, scheduled for June 27 at the National Gymnastics Arena, will feature Azerbaijan’s Rafael Fiziev against Mexico’s Manuel Torres in the main event. The co-main event will see Russian middleweight Shara “Bullet” Magomedov face Brazil’s Michel Pereira.

During the event, Azerbaijani fighter Farman Hasanov will also enter the Octagon to face Eric Nolan of the United States.

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