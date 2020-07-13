  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan's COVID-19 cases climb by 529, 24,570 in total

    13.07.2020 [17:23]

    Baku, July 13, AZERTAC

    The Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers on Monday reported 529 new novel coronavirus cases, making the total to 24,570.

    A total of 15,640 patients have recovered in the country since the outbreak, with some 547 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. In a single day, seven people died, taking the death toll to 313, the Task Force said.

    “Azerbaijan conducted 8,015 tests for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests carried out so far to 576,249,” the Task Force added.

