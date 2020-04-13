  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan, Russia discuss bilateral cooperation agenda

    13.04.2020 [18:40]

    Baku, April 13, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov has today had a telephone conversation with Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov.

    The sides had a broad discussion over the bilateral cooperation agenda.

    The FMs exchanged views on measures taken by both countries with regard to fighting COVID-19 pandemic.

    The current situation on the border between both states was discussed and the sides stressed that the temporary closure of the borders in no way should have an impact on international transportation of goods between the two countries, as well as with relation to the other states.

    The ministers exchanged their views on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and possible steps to be taken in this regard.

    They agreed to continue consultations after the situation with regard to COVID-19 pandemic is settled.

    The sides also discussed the issues related to cooperation within international organizations, including the United Nations and Non-Aligned Movement.

    AZERTAG.AZ
