    Azerbaijan confirms 1,017 new COVID-19 cases

    09.10.2021 [17:32]

    Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

    1,017 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 1,119 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    According to the Task Force, 16 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

    “The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 491,147 with 471,980 recoveries and 6,654 deaths, while treatment of 12,513 others is underway.

    A total of 4,944,352 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far,” the Task Force added.

