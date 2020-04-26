  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Azerbaijan confirms 28 new COVID-19 cases, 59 patients recovered

    26.04.2020 [16:46]

    Baku, April 26, AZERTAC

    28 more cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 59 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospital, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    "The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan has reached 1645, with 1139 recoveries and 21 deaths, while treatment of 485 others is underway in the specialized hospitals. 18 of the infected are in a severe and 25 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable," the Task Force said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan confirms 28 new COVID-19 cases, 59 patients recovered
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    25.04.2020 [16:41]
    Azerbaijan confirms 25 new coronavirus cases, 67 recovered
    24.04.2020 [17:45]
    Azerbaijan confirms 44 new coronavirus cases, 65 recovered
    23.04.2020 [17:41]
    Azerbaijan confirms 30 new COVID-19 cases, 41 patients recovered
    22.04.2020 [16:27]
    Azerbaijan confirms 38 new coronavirus cases, 42 recovered
    Azerbaijan confirms 28 new COVID-19 cases, 59 patients recovered