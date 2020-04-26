Azerbaijan confirms 28 new COVID-19 cases, 59 patients recovered

Baku, April 26, AZERTAC

28 more cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 59 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospital, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

"The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan has reached 1645, with 1139 recoveries and 21 deaths, while treatment of 485 others is underway in the specialized hospitals. 18 of the infected are in a severe and 25 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable," the Task Force said.