    Azerbaijan confirms 97 new coronavirus infections, 91 recovered

    05.10.2020 [19:17]

    Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

    97 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 91 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospital, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    According to the Task Force, 2 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

    “The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 40,788 with 38,587 recoveries and 598 deaths, while treatment of 1,603 others is underway.

    A total of 1, 140,194 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far," the Task Force added.

