    Azerbaijan nears 150,000 coronavirus cases

    07.12.2020 [19:25]

    Baku, December 7, AZERTAC

    The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 3,086, reaching 149,765, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    “As many as 1,781 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 90,278.

    43 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,675," the Task Force said.

    “Azerbaijan conducted 10,190 tests for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests carried out so far to 1,847,191,” the Task Force added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan nears 150,000 coronavirus cases
