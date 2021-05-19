Azerbaijan registers 339 new coronavirus cases
AzerTAg.az
19.05.2021 [19:36]
Baku, May 19, AZERTAC
339 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 1,170 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.
According to the Task Force, 12 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 331,040 with 317,609 recoveries and 4,814 deaths, while treatment of 8,617 others is underway.
A total of 3,414,614 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far”, the Task Force added.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
18.05.2021 [18:57]
17.05.2021 [20:07]
16.05.2021 [20:11]
06.05.2021 [17:15]
MULTIMEDIA
18.05.2021 [16:40]
19.05.2021 [20:01]
19.05.2021 [19:22]
19.05.2021 [18:46]
19.05.2021 [15:55]
19.05.2021 [13:45]
19.05.2021 [12:28]
19.05.2021 [12:23]
17.05.2021 [15:41]
16.05.2021 [16:48]
08.05.2021 [18:46]
09.05.2021 [12:07]
09.05.2021 [11:39]
07.05.2021 [19:09]
07.05.2021 [15:29]
26.01.2021 [09:32]
22.01.2021 [08:55]
27.11.2020 [09:15]
19.05.2021 [19:36]
18.05.2021 [18:57]
17.05.2021 [20:07]
16.05.2021 [20:11]
07.05.2021 [16:27]
03.05.2021 [11:54]
22.04.2021 [13:07]
31.03.2021 [19:27]
09.05.2021 [17:11]
07.05.2021 [08:51]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note