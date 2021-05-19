  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Azerbaijan registers 339 new coronavirus cases

    19.05.2021 [19:36]

    Baku, May 19, AZERTAC

    339 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 1,170 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    According to the Task Force, 12 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

    “The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 331,040 with 317,609 recoveries and 4,814 deaths, while treatment of 8,617 others is underway.

    A total of 3,414,614 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far”, the Task Force added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan registers 339 new coronavirus cases
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    18.05.2021 [18:57]
    Azerbaijan’s daily recoveries more than infections
    17.05.2021 [20:07]
    Azerbaijan`s daily COVID-19 recoveries more than infections
    16.05.2021 [20:11]
    Azerbaijan confirms 472 new coronavirus cases
    06.05.2021 [17:15]
    Azerbaijan registers 844 new coronavirus cases
    Azerbaijan registers 339 new coronavirus cases