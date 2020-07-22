  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Azerbaijan`s coronavirus cases surpass 28,600, as death toll reaches 385

    22.07.2020 [17:33]

    Baku, July 22, AZERTAC

    The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 391, reaching 28,633, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    “As many as 504 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 20,443. Nine coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 385," the Task Force said.

    “Azerbaijan conducted 8,221 tests for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests carried out so far to 649,953,” the Task Force added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s coronavirus cases surpass 28,600, as death toll reaches 385
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    20.07.2020 [18:09]
    Azerbaijan reports 523 new recoveries from COVID-19, 369 infected
    17.07.2020 [18:40]
    Azerbaijan reports 549 new recoveries from COVID-19
    16.07.2020 [18:31]
    Azerbaijan reports 493 new coronavirus cases, 561 recovered
    15.07.2020 [18:51]
    Azerbaijan`s coronavirus cases surpass 25,600, as death toll reaches 326
    Azerbaijan`s coronavirus cases surpass 28,600, as death toll reaches 385