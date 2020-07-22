Azerbaijan`s coronavirus cases surpass 28,600, as death toll reaches 385
22.07.2020 [17:33]
Baku, July 22, AZERTAC
The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 391, reaching 28,633, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.
“As many as 504 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 20,443. Nine coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 385," the Task Force said.
“Azerbaijan conducted 8,221 tests for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests carried out so far to 649,953,” the Task Force added.
