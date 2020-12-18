Azerbaijan`s daily COVID-19 recoveries more than infections

Baku, December 18, AZERTAC

The Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan said 4,188 more people recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 131,252, while another 3,962 people contracted the virus, bringing the total count of infections thus far to 195,422.

The country's death toll from the disease rose to 2,133, with 45 new fatalities reported over the last 24 hours.

A total of 2,031,308 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far, the Task Force added.