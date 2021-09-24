Azerbaijan`s daily COVID-19 recoveries more than infections

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

1,128 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 2,590 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

According to the Task Force, 21 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 478,715 with 446,643 recoveries and 6,415 deaths, while treatment of 25,657 others is underway.

“A total of 4,802,229 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far”, the Task Force added.