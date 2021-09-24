  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Azerbaijan`s daily COVID-19 recoveries more than infections

    24.09.2021 [18:54]

    Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

    1,128 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 2,590 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    According to the Task Force, 21 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

    “The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 478,715 with 446,643 recoveries and 6,415 deaths, while treatment of 25,657 others is underway.

    “A total of 4,802,229 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far”, the Task Force added.

    AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijan`s daily COVID-19 recoveries more than infections
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    26.09.2021 [19:10]
    Azerbaijan nears 6,500 COVID-19 deaths
    25.09.2021 [18:32]
    Azerbaijan`s daily COVID-19 recoveries more than infections
    23.09.2021 [18:19]
    Azerbaijan confirms 1,178 new COVID-19 cases
    23.09.2021 [10:25]
    Azerbaijan documents 1,356 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
    Azerbaijan`s daily COVID-19 recoveries more than infections