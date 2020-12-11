Azerbaijan`s daily virus death toll hits record high
11.12.2020 [19:45]
Baku, December 11, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s coronavirus fatalities hit a new single-day record on Friday.
The virus claimed 47 lives over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,840, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.
4,381 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 167,155.
Recoveries grew by 3,658 over the past day to reach 103,550, the Task Force said.
