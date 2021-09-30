Chronicle of the Patriotic War: September 30

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

In response to the large-scale provocations committed by Armenian armed forces along entire length of the front, the Azerbaijani Army on September 27, 2020, launched a counter-offensive which then dubbed as “Iron Fist”. The 44-day war has put an end to the almost thirty years of occupation and ensured the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The bright victory achieved under leadership of the Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev has been written in the history of Azerbaijan in golden letters.

AZERTAC presents the Chronicle of the Patriotic War.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have met with the servicemen wounded during the Armenian military provocation that launched on September 27 and treated at the Central Military Clinical Hospital of the Defense Ministry.

President of the European Council Charles Michel made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. Highlighting the situation over the ongoing military provocation committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan on September 27, President Ilham Aliyev said that the Azerbaijani Army was conducting a counter-offensive in response.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the Azerbaijani Army continued a decisive counter-offensive. Starting from September 27, about 2,300 enemy servicemen were killed and wounded, about 130 tanks and other armored vehicles, more than 200 artillery pieces, multiple launch rocket systems, grenade launchers, about 25 air defense systems, 6 command posts, and command-observation posts, 5 ammunition depots, about 50 anti-tank weapons, 55 vehicles were destroyed and forced out of operation.

According to the information provided by the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, a civilian killed, 3 others injured by shrapnel fragments that fell in Horadiz city.