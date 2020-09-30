  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Up to 2,300 enemy soldiers were killed

    30.09.2020 [10:40]

    Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has said that intense battles of the Azerbaijan Army for the liberation of the occupied lands continue.

    “Starting from September 27 until this morning, about 2,300 enemy servicemen were killed and wounded, about 130 tanks and other armored vehicles, more than 200 artillery pieces, multiple launch rocket systems, grenade launchers, about 25 air defense systems, 6 command posts, and command-observation posts, 5 ammunition depots, about 50 anti-tank weapons, 55 vehicles were destroyed and forced out of operation.

    During yesterday's fighting on the territory of Shushakand of Khojaly region, one S-300 anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed.

    The enemy, who had concentrated additional forces in the Madagiz direction to regain lost positions, attempted to attack in the early morning of September 30.

    Currently, combat operations are conducted along the entire front,” the ministry added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Up to 2,300 enemy soldiers were killed
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    30.09.2020 [10:47]
    Enemy subjected to artillery fire city of Tartar
    30.09.2020 [10:21]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Enemy group is surrounded
    30.09.2020 [08:11]
    Ministry of Defence: The positions of Armenian army have been defeated
    29.09.2020 [22:18]
    Release of the Press Service of the President
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Up to 2,300 enemy soldiers were killed